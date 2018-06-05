NPA seeks recognition in Dubai to trace R189m in Estina farm case
The NPA says investigations revealed R189 million paid to the Estina Dairy Farm project was moved offshore.
PRETORIA - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it’s in the process of applying to be recognised by the authorities in Dubai regarding a court order to trace R189 million linked to the Estina Dairy Farm project.
The Assets Forfeiture Unit obtained the order in March.
Last week, the High Court in Bloemfontein dealt a blow to the NPA by setting aside a R250 million preservation order it had obtained against several Gupta-linked companies, their directors, as well as three Free State government officials.
The NPA’s Phaladi Shuping says investigations revealed R189 million paid to the Estina Dairy Farm project was moved offshore.
“The movement of the money shows that it’s money that was apparently transferred into an account of a company in Dubai.”
But he says executing the order has been delayed.
“The appointed curator will have to apply for recognition in Dubai before he can effect that application.”
Shuping could not say how long the process would take.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
