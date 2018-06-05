Motsoaledi blames 'wrong people' in leadership posts for problems in sector
Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi's briefing comes just days after protesting staff at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital trashed parts of the facility in a dispute over unpaid bonuses.
JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has blamed the employment of “the wrong people” in leadership positions for many of the problems in the sector.
The minister gave a briefing in Pretoria on Tuesday afternoon on the state of the country’s healthcare system.
He has acknowledged issues of staff and provincial leadership in the country's healthcare system.
In the North West, the provincial Health Department has been placed under administration after weeks of strikes and allegations of corruption.
Motsoaledi has also highlighted the poor treatment of patients by staff at some government facilities.
“We are also painfully aware of poor management skills in most of our provinces because of wrong employment practices like appointing people in the wrong places without them having skills. This has been a perennial problem which we’ve been trying to deal with.”
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
