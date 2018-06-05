Mkhize: Political interference contributed to collapse of municipalities
Local Government Minister Zweli Mkhize recently announced that only 7% of municipalities in the country were functioning properly.
JOHANNESBURG - Local Government Minister Zweli Mkhize says political interference in local government has contributed to the collapse of municipalities.
The minister recently announced that only 7% of municipalities in the country were functioning properly.
Even last month, the Auditor-General painted a dismal picture of the state of municipalities, revealing that in the North West not a single municipality was able to achieve a clean audit.
Mkhize has been visiting various provinces to deal with municipalities that are dysfunctional and in distress.
He says political interference has contributed to the collapse of municipalities.
“Another key aspect that we need to fix is the politics and its impacts on the functioning of municipalities.”
He says for municipalities to function properly politicians must stay away.
“Irregularities and interference in the procurement process, all of these issues have to be nipped in the butt so that we can have properly functioning municipalities.”
The minister has given dysfunctional municipalities three months to get their houses in order.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Will Zuma finally face criminal trial?
-
Triple axe murderer Henri van Breda faces sentencing
-
Meeting on renaming of CT Airport descends into chaos
-
Ramaphosa's gift declaration list includes Cuban cigars, herbal cream & vodka
-
ANC warns members against insulting president on social media
-
Jason Rohde murder trial: Forensic evidence weighs heavy for defence & State
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.