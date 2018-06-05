Mkhize: Political interference contributed to collapse of municipalities

Local Government Minister Zweli Mkhize recently announced that only 7% of municipalities in the country were functioning properly.

JOHANNESBURG - Local Government Minister Zweli Mkhize says political interference in local government has contributed to the collapse of municipalities.

The minister recently announced that only 7% of municipalities in the country were functioning properly.

Even last month, the Auditor-General painted a dismal picture of the state of municipalities, revealing that in the North West not a single municipality was able to achieve a clean audit.

Mkhize has been visiting various provinces to deal with municipalities that are dysfunctional and in distress.

He says political interference has contributed to the collapse of municipalities.

“Another key aspect that we need to fix is the politics and its impacts on the functioning of municipalities.”

He says for municipalities to function properly politicians must stay away.

“Irregularities and interference in the procurement process, all of these issues have to be nipped in the butt so that we can have properly functioning municipalities.”

The minister has given dysfunctional municipalities three months to get their houses in order.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)