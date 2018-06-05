Minister: SA healthcare system not collapsing despite problems
Health Minister Motsoaledi says the demand for healthcare is growing exponentially.
JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says the country's healthcare system is not collapsing despite problems in various parts of the country.
Motsoaledi is addressing the media in Pretoria on Tuesday afternoon.
The minister's briefing comes just days after protesting staff at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital trashed parts of the facility in a dispute over unpaid bonuses.
In the North West, the provincial Health Department has been placed under administration after weeks of strikes and allegations of corruption.
Motsoaledi says the demand for healthcare is growing exponentially.
“The number of people who used to go to our clinics between 2004 and now, has increased tenfold. But this was not met by a concomitant increase in the number of staff or even the number of facilities and equipment.”
WATCH: Motsoaledi briefs media
