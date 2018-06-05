Memorial service to be held for Bekkersdal shack fire victims

The Spooktown community has blamed government, saying the lack of service delivery has put their lives in danger.

JOHANNESBURG - A memorial service will be held on Wednesday for the three children who died in a shack fire in Bekkersdal.

According to the police, the children's mother was sleeping in a separate room with her youngest child when the fire erupted in their home last week.

Two of the children died on the scene while the third passed away at a hospital.

The police's Linkie Lefokane says Wednesday’s memorial service will be held at a local church.

“The memorial service will be held at the Methodist Church at Bekkersdal at 12pm.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)