Memorial service to be held for Bekkersdal shack fire victims
JOHANNESBURG - A memorial service will be held on Wednesday for the three children who died in a shack fire in Bekkersdal.
According to the police, the children's mother was sleeping in a separate room with her youngest child when the fire erupted in their home last week.
Two of the children died on the scene while the third passed away at a hospital.
The Spooktown community has blamed government, saying the lack of service delivery has put their lives in danger.
The police's Linkie Lefokane says Wednesday’s memorial service will be held at a local church.
“The memorial service will be held at the Methodist Church at Bekkersdal at 12pm.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
