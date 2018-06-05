Meeting on renaming of CT Airport descends into chaos

Last night a public meeting was held at the Cape Town International Airport as part of the oral submissions in the public participation process to renaming the airport.

CAPE TOWN - There is one more day left for members of the public to give their input into the renaming of four airports in South Africa.

East London Airport, Port Elizabeth International Airport and Kimberley Airport are also up for renaming.

The meeting soon descended into chaos as some people disrupted speakers who were trying to motivate why the airport should be renamed to Krotoa - a Khoi translator to Dutch colonisers.

Icosa's provincial leader Dawid Kamfer is one of those behind this name.

"Whiel people were talking, the EFF guys were screaming... we couldn't really say what we needed to... to why we want to change the name to Krotoa International Airport. It's very bad, not only for what's happening here but also for the country."

Airport Company South Africa's Deidre Davids: "Please do be reminded that you do have until 6 June to be a part of the conversation. To have your say, you can either email us, SMS or drop your representation off at one of our aiprorts."

EWN was unable to get hold of the EFF for comment.

