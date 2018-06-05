Marlboro licensing department closed for refurbishments
The centre will close from Monday 11 June until August.
JOHANNESBURG – The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) says the Marlboro licensing department will be closed for the next two months for refurbishments.
Motorists who usually do their admin at the centre are urged to make use of other departments in and around Johannesburg.
The JMPD’s Wayne Minaar said: “All licence disk renewals, driving licence card and driving tests will be allowed at Randburg, Midrand, Roodeport and Langlaagte while renovations take place at the Marlboro licensing department for the months of June and July.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
