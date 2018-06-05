Manyi reveals new Afrotone Media shareholders
Mzwanele Manyi says he’s confident the shareholders unveiled at the Afro Worldview studios will entrench the companies vision of advancing Africans in media.
JOHANNESBURG - Mzwanele Manyi’s Afrotone Media has announced its new shareholders at the company's revamped TV studios in Midrand on Tuesday afternoon.
Earlier this year, Manyi announced the rebranding of ANN7 and the New Age newspaper, which were previously owned by the Guptas, following the successful acquisition by his company Afrotone Media Holdings.
He says he’s confident the shareholders unveiled at the Afro Worldview studios will entrench the companies vision of advancing Africans in media.
“These are the people who have vowed to take this ship to greater heights: Zamaswazi Dlamini-Mandela, Unathi Mguye and Sifiso Mthethwa.”
Among them is the granddaughter of former president Nelson Mandela who Manyi describes as having an extensive background in public relations and media.
Manyi says after being approached by countless would-be investors this final selection represents young Africans who aren’t already involved in similar deals.
WATCH: Afrotone Media Holdings announces new shareholders
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
