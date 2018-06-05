[LISTEN] #ThatsNotOK: Sexual harassment in film & TV sector

Radio 702 | Swift's Aliki Saragas says the most shocking fact is that almost 70% of females in the industry feel uncomfortable as they experience anything from lingering hugs to rape.

Sisters Working in Film and Television (Swift)'s Aliki Saragas says the most shocking fact is that almost 70% of females in the industry feel uncomfortable as they experience anything from lingering hugs to rape.

A Swift report survey conducted between January and April 2017 revealed that most respondents have experienced leering stares from male co-workers and were generally regarded as less knowledgeable and capable, as well as routinely being viewed as sexual objects before being seen as colleagues and professionals.

Saragas says the #ThatsNotOK campaign aims to raise awareness about what is and isn’t sexual harassment for both male and female people in the industry.

