[LISTEN] #ThatsNotOK: Sexual harassment in film & TV sector
Radio 702 | Swift's Aliki Saragas says the most shocking fact is that almost 70% of females in the industry feel uncomfortable as they experience anything from lingering hugs to rape.
JOHANNESBURG – Sisters Working in Film and Television (Swift)'s Aliki Saragas says the most shocking fact is that almost 70% of females in the industry feel uncomfortable as they experience anything from lingering hugs to rape.
A Swift report survey conducted between January and April 2017 revealed that most respondents have experienced leering stares from male co-workers and were generally regarded as less knowledgeable and capable, as well as routinely being viewed as sexual objects before being seen as colleagues and professionals.
Saragas says the #ThatsNotOK campaign aims to raise awareness about what is and isn’t sexual harassment for both male and female people in the industry.
Listen to the audio above for more.
