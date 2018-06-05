[LISTEN] Sitole: Less than 5% of police are corrupt

Radio 702 | Radio 702's Bongani Bingwa speaks to National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole about corruption in the SAPS.

JOHANNESBURG - National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole says the SAPS's latest strategy aims to flush out corrupt police members and deal with criminals head-on.

The general, together with Police Minister Bheki Cele, announced a new plan to tackle violent crimes across the country.

Sithole says that less than 5% of police are corrupt.

“I've got a strength of 192,000 and it's only less than 5% of those that are contaminated.”

