[LISTEN] 'Only 18% of South Africans have friends from other races'

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
Go

[LISTEN] 'Only 18% of South Africans have friends from other races'

| Founder and director of Diversi-T, Terry Oakley-Smith, explains the value of diversity training.

JOHANNESBURG - Businesses in South Africa and abroad are instituting diversity programmes to educate workers on how to treat people from different backgrounds.

Most recently, Starbucks shut operations for a day to train more than 170,000 workers on racial bias following an incident in which two black men were arrested at its Philadelphia outlet. The men were accused of trespassing, but said they were waiting on a friend. The police and Starbucks have since apologised for the incident.

So what goes into diversity training? Founder and director of Diversi-T, Terry Oakley-Smith, explains.

“Previously I was an academic at Wits and also ran the first mixed race, mixed gender residence. This was back in 1993. I just realised the extent to which South Africans don’t know each other or understand each other. I mean only 18% of us have friends of other racial groups. I mean real friends, not Facebook friends.”

Listen to the audio above for more.

More in Multimedia

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA