[LISTEN] 'Only 18% of South Africans have friends from other races'

Radio 702 | Founder and director of Diversi-T, Terry Oakley-Smith, explains the value of diversity training.

JOHANNESBURG - Businesses in South Africa and abroad are instituting diversity programmes to educate workers on how to treat people from different backgrounds.

Most recently, Starbucks shut operations for a day to train more than 170,000 workers on racial bias following an incident in which two black men were arrested at its Philadelphia outlet. The men were accused of trespassing, but said they were waiting on a friend. The police and Starbucks have since apologised for the incident.

So what goes into diversity training? Founder and director of Diversi-T, Terry Oakley-Smith, explains.

“Previously I was an academic at Wits and also ran the first mixed race, mixed gender residence. This was back in 1993. I just realised the extent to which South Africans don’t know each other or understand each other. I mean only 18% of us have friends of other racial groups. I mean real friends, not Facebook friends.”

Listen to the audio above for more.