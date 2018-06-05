[LISTEN] Krotoa vs Madikizela-Mandela in CT airport renaming

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
Go

[LISTEN] Krotoa vs Madikizela-Mandela in CT airport renaming

| Talk Radio 702’s Eusebius McKaiser spoke to the EFF and a civic organisation on their proposal on the changing the name of Cape Town International Airport.

JOHANNESBURG – Following chaos on Monday over the renaming of Cape Town International Airport at a public participation meeting in Cape Town, there has been opposition from some Capetonians to the airport being renamed to honour anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

The Eusebius McKaiser Show on Talk Radio 702 hosted Dawid Kamfer, provincial chairperson of the Independent Civic Organisation of SA, and Bernard Joseph, who’s the provincial chairperson of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the Western Cape.

The civic organisation and the EFF have both made proposals for the airport to be named Winnie-Mandela International Airport, while a group calling itself “Gatvol Capetonians” are having none of this and want the airport to be renamed after historic Khoi figures.

Listen to the audio above for more.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

More in Multimedia

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA