[LISTEN] Krotoa vs Madikizela-Mandela in CT airport renaming
Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702’s Eusebius McKaiser spoke to the EFF and a civic organisation on their proposal on the changing the name of Cape Town International Airport.
JOHANNESBURG – Following chaos on Monday over the renaming of Cape Town International Airport at a public participation meeting in Cape Town, there has been opposition from some Capetonians to the airport being renamed to honour anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.
The Eusebius McKaiser Show on Talk Radio 702 hosted Dawid Kamfer, provincial chairperson of the Independent Civic Organisation of SA, and Bernard Joseph, who’s the provincial chairperson of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the Western Cape.
The civic organisation and the EFF have both made proposals for the airport to be named Winnie-Mandela International Airport, while a group calling itself “Gatvol Capetonians” are having none of this and want the airport to be renamed after historic Khoi figures.
Listen to the audio above for more.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
More in Multimedia
-
[LISTEN] #ThatsNotOK: Sexual harassment in film & TV sector
-
[LISTEN] Kate Turkington on money, travel and her new book
-
[LISTEN] 'Only 18% of South Africans have friends from other races'
-
[LISTEN] Sitole: Less than 5% of police are corrupt
-
[PODCAST SERIES] Lying in State: The Life Esidimeni Tragedy (The Decision)
-
[LISTEN] State of basic education in SA
-
[LISTEN] A glimpse into the future of consumption
-
[LISTEN] How safe are children in public schools?
-
[LISTEN] WC Transport MEC explains taxi row over N2 Express initiative
-
[LISTEN] Understanding the power of your bond
-
[LISTEN] How to deal with kids who are afraid of the dark
-
[LISTEN] What should CT International Airport be renamed?
-
[LISTEN] SA-born journo on winning Pulitzer Prize
-
[LISTEN] The knock-on effect of rising fuel prices
-
[LISTEN] Who is Phumzile Langeni?
-
[LISTEN] Will Hate Crimes & Speech Bill address SA's underlying issues?
-
[LISTEN] Can govt barometer help fix ‘dysfunctional’ municipalities?
-
[LISTEN] What does it mean to be ‘middle class’ in SA today?
-
[LISTEN] Mmusi Maimane on challenges facing DA
-
[LISTEN] Tobacco revenue up in smoke
-
[LISTEN] Inside municipal finances with AG Kimi Makwetu
-
[LISTEN] 'Lack of convictions in KZN political killings worrying'
-
[LISTEN] Why UDM wants PIC CEO Dan Matjila suspended
-
[LISTEN] Cars can cost you more than you think
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.