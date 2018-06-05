[LISTEN] Krotoa vs Madikizela-Mandela in CT airport renaming

Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702’s Eusebius McKaiser spoke to the EFF and a civic organisation on their proposal on the changing the name of Cape Town International Airport.

JOHANNESBURG – Following chaos on Monday over the renaming of Cape Town International Airport at a public participation meeting in Cape Town, there has been opposition from some Capetonians to the airport being renamed to honour anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

The Eusebius McKaiser Show on Talk Radio 702 hosted Dawid Kamfer, provincial chairperson of the Independent Civic Organisation of SA, and Bernard Joseph, who’s the provincial chairperson of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the Western Cape.

The civic organisation and the EFF have both made proposals for the airport to be named Winnie-Mandela International Airport, while a group calling itself “Gatvol Capetonians” are having none of this and want the airport to be renamed after historic Khoi figures.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)