Lagging municipalities given 3 months to shape up

CoGTA Minister Zweli Mkhize recently confirmed most municipalities are either dysfunctional or in distress and in need of urgent help.

FILE: CoGTA Minister Zweli Mkhize visiting the North West in support of interventions in distressed municipalities. Picture: @DrZweliMkhize/Twitter.
FILE: CoGTA Minister Zweli Mkhize visiting the North West in support of interventions in distressed municipalities. Picture: @DrZweliMkhize/Twitter.
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Minister Zweli Mkhize has given dysfunctional municipalities three months to get their houses in order.

The minister was speaking at a municipal excellence workshop in Ekurhuleni.

He recently confirmed most municipalities are either dysfunctional or in distress, and in need of urgent help with only 7% of them considered to be functioning properly.

Mkhize has been visiting provinces to help with stabilising municipalities in distress.

He’s travelled to KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape and most recently the North West.

Mkhize says dysfunctional municipalities need to employ experienced and qualified people as soon as possible.

“Dysfunctional municipalities have been given three months to clean up all the vacancies. Those vacancies must be filled with correct municipal structures.”

His government has announced it will dispatch 16 technical teams to the municipalities to build capacity.

“Engineers, construction, project managers, financial experts, town and regional experts and administrators are expected to build permanent capacity within these municipalities.”

He says his department wants to see municipalities back on their feet and able to improve service delivery sooner rather than later.

