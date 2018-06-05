Popular Topics
Joburg tariff hikes: Public participation process was inadequate, says MMC

The ANC rejected the R59 billion budget last week, while the EFF abstained from the vote.

MMC for Finance Funzela Ngobeni delivering the City of Johannesburg’s budget for the 2018/2019 financial year. Picture: Gia Nicolaides/EWN.
6 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg’s MMC of Finance Funzela Ngobeni has admitted the public participation process on the proposed tariff hikes was inadequate.

The African National Congress (ANC), Economic Freedom Fighters EFF and the Patriotic Alliance have once again rejected the proposed hikes in Mayor Herman Mashaba's budget, highlighting fears that the plan may not be adopted before the end of this month.

The ANC rejected the R59 billion budget last week while the EFF abstained from the vote.

Mashaba will now have to make amendments and table it for a third time on Monday.

The EFF’s Musa Novela says inputs and comments from residents in the city on the proposed tariff hikes were not taken into considerations.

“You can’t go out and say you’re going on a public participation process but all the comments made, you see nothing about them (the public)."

Ngobeni agrees that public participation was inadequate.

“We note the concerns by councillors with regards to the public participation process that was inadequate.”

Mayor Herman Mashaba will now have to make amendments to the tariff increases, amend the budget and present it again on Monday.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

