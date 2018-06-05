Jason Rohde murder trial: Forensic evidence weighs heavy for defence & State
The property mogul is accused of having smothered his wife using a cushion and then tampering with the crime scene to make it look like she hanged herself.
CAPE TOWN - The forensic evidence is weighing heavy for the defence and the State in the trial against alleged wife killer Jason Rohde.
The defence disputes this and is trying to prove Susan Rohde took her own life following a fight over the accused’s extra-marital affair with a colleague, who was also at the work function at a Stellenbosch hotel in July 2016.
The defence has called doctor Reggie Perumal to the stand. The pathologist conducted a second autopsy on Susan Rohde’s body.
His forensic findings are different to those of a State pathologist, who has testified she died as a result of a lack of oxygen after manual strangulation and smothering.
Perumal’s report suggests Susan’s injuries were consistent with ligature strangulation.
Rohde admits that an affair with a co-worker put a strain on his marriage, and he claims this led to a verbal and physical altercation with his wife before her death.
The accused has testified he found his wife crouched forward with a hair iron cord placed tightly around her neck, as it hanged, suspended from the back of a hook behind the bathroom door.
The version is disputed by a hotel handyman and the State argues Rohde’s lying.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
