[HOAX ALERT] Woolies is not giving away R250 vouchers

JOHANNESBURG - You can stop forwarding that 'free Woolworths R250 voucher' text to all your WhatsApp contacts because it's fake.

A number of users have been sharing a message that reads: "WoolWorths is giving away free ZAR250 voucher to everyone to celebrate its 87th anniversary. Get your voucher now at..."

At first glance, it's easy to spot that this is, in fact, a hoax because Woolworths is spelt with only one capital 'W'. Also, there are a number of grammatical errors in the text.

Fake news debunkers Africa Check did a quick fact check on the text by tweeting Woolworths to verify if the text is real. The clothing and food retailer responded, confirming it's not true.