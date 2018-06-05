Henri van Breda emotional at counselling sessions, court told

The family axe murderer has been convicted of killing his parents and older brother, and for the attempted murder of his younger sister in their Stellenbosch home in January 2015.

CAPE TOWN - A social worker has found family axe murderer Henri van Breda was “appropriately emotional” during counselling sessions following the murders.

The evidence was presented by the defence during the argument in mitigation of sentencing in the Western Cape High Court.

Defence Advocate Pieter Botha has submitted a report from the National Institute for Crime Prevention and the Reintegration of Offenders.

In the report, a social worker, who’s been doing pre-sentencing counselling with Van Breda since November, says the 23-year-old was emotional during sessions even though he might not have appeared that way in court.

Botha and the State have confirmed that Van Breda was attacked in Pollsmoor Prison last week, but that reports of him attempting suicide were untrue.

Van Breda had only suffered superficial injuries that weren’t visible to correctional services officials.

Botha has also argued the court should take Van Breda’s age into account because he was 20 at the time of the murders and he’s a first-time offender.

Prosecutor Susan Galloway has argued Van Breda’s age and the fact that he’s a first-time offender are not enough to call for a lighter sentence.

