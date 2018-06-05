Gauteng police probing MEC hijacking suspects for links to other crimes
Four suspects were handcuffed in Eldorado Park on Monday in connection with Sunday's hijacking of Gauteng MEC Faith Mazikuko's state vehicle in the Johannesburg CBD.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police say that they are investigating a possible link between the suspects arrested in connection with the hijacking of Gauteng MEC Faith Mazikuko's state vehicle and other recent high profile crimes.
The crime happened just two weeks after Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga was also hijacked in Midrand.
The police's Mavela Masondo says the men have been charged and are expected in court soon.
"The suspects will be charged with hijacking, kidnapping as well as the possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. We are still investigating to establish if the suspects can be linked to other serious and violent crimes in the province."
