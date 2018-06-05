Family of mob justice victim want harsh punishment for killers
Lloyd Nkgothoe was killed by a group of community members who accused him of murdering an elderly woman in Gopane in March.
JOHANNESBURG - The family of a man who was allegedly forced to hang himself during a mob justice attack in the North West say they want his killers to be punished harshly.
The Sowetan is quoting Nkgothoe's sister as saying that the 25-year-old died like a dog at the hands of the community who falsely accused him of committing the crime.
Seven people have since been arrested for the deadly attack on Nkgothoe, while the suspect linked to the murder of the elderly woman is schedluled to appear in court on Wednesday.
The police's Sabata Mokgwabone says that this case needs to serve as a warning to communities to allow the SAPS to do their job.
"It is unfortunate that somebody had to die for something that he did not do. We are still making a humble appeal to members of the community to avoid taking the law into their own hands."
