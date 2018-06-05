Eskom welcomes sentences for Midrand cable thieves

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
Go

Eskom welcomes sentences for Midrand cable thieves

The pair took the cable from Eskom's Kaalfontein College substation in January.

FILE: Stolen copper cables. Picture: SAPS
FILE: Stolen copper cables. Picture: SAPS
34 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has welcomed the three-year sentences handed to two thieves who stole an underground cable in Midrand.

The pair took the cable from Eskom's Kaalfontein College substation in January.

They were convicted last week following investigations.

Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe: "We are now hoping that law enforcement agencies are starting to take this matter very seriously. This follows the formalisation, two or three years ago, of the law which plans to punish people severely for stealing cables."

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA