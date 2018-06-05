Eskom welcomes sentences for Midrand cable thieves

Prasa appoints Sibusiso Sithole as new group CEO
The pair took the cable from Eskom's Kaalfontein College substation in January.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has welcomed the three-year sentences handed to two thieves who stole an underground cable in Midrand.
They were convicted last week following investigations.
Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe: "We are now hoping that law enforcement agencies are starting to take this matter very seriously. This follows the formalisation, two or three years ago, of the law which plans to punish people severely for stealing cables."
