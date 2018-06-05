De Lille's lawyers again argue she never expressed intention to resign from DA
The legal battle between Patricia de Lille and the DA resumed in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday.
CAPE TOWN - Patricia de Lille’s legal team has argued that she has never expressed a clear intention to resign during a radio interview with Cape Talk and 702.
The matter resumed in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday with De Lille's advocate Johan de Waal claiming that the Democratic Alliance flouted its own processes when it decided to terminate her membership last month.
LISTEN: Maimane on DA challenges
De Waal says there was no official complaint against De Lille as required by the DA’s constitution and he's also challenged the legality of the panel appointed by the DA to consider the case against her.
De Lille’s legal team adds the DA has failed to provide a memo which provides the reasons for wanting to terminate her membership.
#DeLille De Waal says DA has not provided a memo to show arguments on which the party's Federal Legal Commission made the decision to terminate De Lille's membership. LD— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 5, 2018
#DeLille De Waal says letter from Patricia Kopane to the FLC only asks for "advice" on the matter. It was not an official complaint. LD— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 5, 2018
#DeLille De Waal: The party should have appointed ten members, and they the next ten. This did not happen. Selfe and 9 provincial leaders made the selection. LD— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 5, 2018
#DeLille De Waal returns to rules of natural justice. 24 hours was not enough time to respond to intention to terminate membership. Previously the DA had it set at 72 hours. No opportunity for #DeLille to provide mitigating circumstances. LD— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 5, 2018
