De Lille's lawyers again argue she never expressed intention to resign from DA

The legal battle between Patricia de Lille and the DA resumed in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday.

Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille seen at the Western Cape High Court on 5 June 2018. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/EWN
Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille seen at the Western Cape High Court on 5 June 2018. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/EWN
4 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Patricia de Lille’s legal team has argued that she has never expressed a clear intention to resign during a radio interview with Cape Talk and 702.

The matter resumed in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday with De Lille's advocate Johan de Waal claiming that the Democratic Alliance flouted its own processes when it decided to terminate her membership last month.

LISTEN: Maimane on DA challenges

De Waal says there was no official complaint against De Lille as required by the DA’s constitution and he's also challenged the legality of the panel appointed by the DA to consider the case against her.

De Lille’s legal team adds the DA has failed to provide a memo which provides the reasons for wanting to terminate her membership.

