DA to challenge De Lille's claims over constitutional clause

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) will be looking to challenge claims made in the Western Cape High Court that it’s employed subterfuge tactics to get rid of Mayor Patricia de Lille.

De Lille’s legal team has argued the party has been inconsistent in applying clauses of its constitution to get rid of her.

Her lawyers also say she’s not been given a fair opportunity to respond to the allegations against her.

De Lille’s lawyers say the party has jumped from one clause of its constitution to another to take away her mayoral chain.

In its latest attempt to boot her, advocate Johan De Waal says the DA acted with extreme haste when, in just five days, it informed her that her party membership would be terminated.

She was only given 24 hours to respond.

De Waal says the rules of natural justice should apply, and the onus should not be on De Lille to prove she’s not in the wrong.

He argues the DA has failed to prove disloyalty and harm in De Lille’s utterances that she will resign, or why she's being treated differently to other members who’ve expressed similar sentiments.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)