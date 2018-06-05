DA's Mazzone confident of party's chances in legal battle with De Lille
Patricia de Lille’s lawyers now argue that the DA has been inconsistent and unreasonable in the manner in which the clause has been applied to her.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) been lashed for the way in which it moved against Patricia de Lille.
The mayor's legal fight for her job resumed in the High Court on Monday, with her legal team taking aim at the party’s cessation clause, which was used to terminate her membership. She was later reinstated but she's only in the mayor’s office, pending the outcome of this league of her drawn out court battle with the DA.
De Lille’s lawyers have cited instances when other DA members, such as Phumzile van Damme, declared their intention to resign.
WATCH: Lawyers argue DA applying clauses inconsistently to remove De Lille
They now argue that the DA has been inconsistent and unreasonable in the manner in which the clause has been applied to De Lille.
De Lille’s lawyers have also referred to the DA decision to use the cessation clause as a total overreaction.
The DA’s federal council deputy chairperson Natasha Mazzone is confident about their chances.
“They referred to various articles that we didn’t have at hand. So it’s part of the arguments. Of course, their arguments are to defend their client and ours will do exactly the same for the DA as their client.”
The DA’s Advocate Sean Rosenberg will present their case.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
