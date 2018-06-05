Popular Topics
DA defends its case against De Lille in court

The party says there can be no dispute that she made a public declaration to resign in an April interview on Cape Talk and 702.

Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille in the Western Cape High Court on 4 June 2018. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/EWN
Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille in the Western Cape High Court on 4 June 2018. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/EWN
3 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) legal team is qualifying the conditions under which the party's cessation clause is applied, which it used in its latest attempt to remove Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille from office.

The party says there can be no dispute that she made a public declaration to resign in an April interview on Cape Talk and 702.

[From the archives] LISTEN: Patricia De Lille's interview with Eusebius McKaiser

De Lille’s legal team wrapped up its arguments in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday morning, challenging the DA’s decision to terminate her membership last month.

Advocate Sean Rosenberg for the DA has in minute detail presented arguments around the party’s cessation clause.

“Whether, in fact, the trigger event is a public declaration of intention to resign, each of those is clear enough, in particular a public declaration of an intention to resign. It’s clear what it has to be. There could be no doubt in principle.”

But Judge Mark Sher questioned whether the clause is not vague and whether it should not be given a sensible, more businesslike interpretation.

De Lille’s lawyers have argued her utterances were conditional, and referred to her stepping down as mayor and not as party member.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

