DA defends its case against De Lille in court

The party says there can be no dispute that she made a public declaration to resign in an April interview on Cape Talk and 702.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) legal team is qualifying the conditions under which the party's cessation clause is applied, which it used in its latest attempt to remove Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille from office.

The party says there can be no dispute that she made a public declaration to resign in an April interview on Cape Talk and 702.

[From the archives] LISTEN: Patricia De Lille's interview with Eusebius McKaiser

De Lille’s legal team wrapped up its arguments in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday morning, challenging the DA’s decision to terminate her membership last month.

Advocate Sean Rosenberg for the DA has in minute detail presented arguments around the party’s cessation clause.

“Whether, in fact, the trigger event is a public declaration of intention to resign, each of those is clear enough, in particular a public declaration of an intention to resign. It’s clear what it has to be. There could be no doubt in principle.”

But Judge Mark Sher questioned whether the clause is not vague and whether it should not be given a sensible, more businesslike interpretation.

De Lille’s lawyers have argued her utterances were conditional, and referred to her stepping down as mayor and not as party member.

#DeLille Rosenberg: What is central to the argument is that she only planned to hold on to her membership for as long as it takes to clear her name. LD — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 5, 2018

#DeLille Rosenberg: The court must determine whether there was a public declaration....the WHEN is not as significant...but the text and context are more important. LD — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 5, 2018

#DeLille Rosenberg: Membership terminates when declaration is made...Once it is clear that a declaration has been made, there's an inevitable consequence. Not necessarily automatic termination. LD — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 5, 2018

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)