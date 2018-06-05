CT woman's frustration after 14 days without water
Amelia Thruben (51) says she’s aware that she’s in arrears but maintains she has made arrangements with the municipality.
CAPE TOWN - A Vrygrond family has been without water for 14 days after the City of Cape Town installed a water management device at the property.
The city believes the problem may relate to a leak on the resident’s side of the meter and the municipality has not indicated that supply has been cut off due to the arrears.
Thruben lives with her 11 grandchildren and for the past two weeks, they’ve done so without water.
She says it's been hell because she's unable to cook or do the laundry. The children bath every second day and share two kettles of water, which they get from neighbours.
“This is ridiculous, I can’t take it anymore. You can’t even cook a proper meal without water. We must rinse everything, I’m at wits’ end. I have three chronic patients in this house, one has asthma and the twins have eczema. They must bath, and they can’t they just apply an Aqueous cream.”
The partially deaf grandmother says she’s been to the Plumstead municipal office five times, spending more than R250 of her disability grant.
Mayoral Committee member Xanthea Limberg says the City of Cape Town will undertake repairs on behalf of indigent residents and advises that Thruben visits her nearest municipal walk-in centre to pursue this option.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
