CT residents urged to continue saving water as consumption goes ups

The city’s dam levels have increased by 5,8%, thanks to the recent rains. But consumption was put at 529 million litres a day over the past week. This is up from just over 5 million litres per day.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape's dam levels are up ever so slightly, but in Cape Town, the water use has gone up.

The city’s dam levels have increased by 5,8%, thanks to the recent rains. But consumption was put at 529 million litres a day over the past week. This is up from just over 500 million litres per day.

Deputy Mayor Ian Neilson has called on residents to continue water-saving efforts.

“The pressure management system alone is achieving a saving of 62 million litres of water per day. The city will continue to expand this programme and calls on residents to continue saving efforts, despite the cold weather and rainfall.”

However, Neilson has thanked residents and other role-players for their efforts to save water.

"We are fortunate in Cape Town to have a strong partnership between water users and the city that will continue to get us through tough times. I would like to thank our residents and the professional, highly-skilled officials who have been working incredibly hard to help us navigate the drought."

The 216,3 mm of rainfall that was received in May is close to the long-term average for May, and higher than what was received at the same time last year, according to the city.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)