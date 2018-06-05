Popular Topics
Crime intelligence key component in police strategy to combat violent crimes

Police Minister Bheki Cele and National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole announced the strategy at a briefing in Pretoria on Monday.

FILE: The scene of a cash-in-transit heist on Atlas Road in Boksburg. Picture: Supplied
FILE: The scene of a cash-in-transit heist on Atlas Road in Boksburg. Picture: Supplied
7 hours ago

PRETORIA - Crime intelligence has been identified as being key to the police's new strategy to tackle violent crimes and arresting the culprits.

Police Minister Bheki Cele and National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole announced the strategy at a briefing in Pretoria on Monday.

The country has experienced a surge in violent crime in recent weeks, which has seen gunfights in city streets and deadly suburban hijackings.

Unisa crime researcher Mahlogonolo Thobane says crime intelligence is an important factor to effective policing but this is lacking in the SAPS.

“We need a dedicated unit to deal with cash heists, with dedicated reporting lines. There has to be a designated individual or unit, as well as resources for cash-in-transit robberies.”

Sitole says that crime intelligence will play a critical role in this new strategy.

“We’ll have a special crime intelligence session where we’ll be very clear about the products we want.”

Sitole says they will focus on tracking down and arresting wanted criminals.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

