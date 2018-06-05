CPUT hosts series of events to mark World Environment Day
This year's theme is 'Beat plastic pollution' and is a call to action for everyone to come together to combat one of the great environmental challenges.
CAPE TOWN - As the world marks Environment Day, the Cape Peninsula University of Technology is planning a series of events to raise awareness about the effects of plastic pollution.
This year's theme is “Beat plastic pollution” and is a call to action for everyone to come together to combat one of the great environmental challenges.
CPUT’s Lauren Kansley explains: “Some of activities include a campus cleanup, a symposium on pollution and a focus on marine animal entanglement
View CPUT's full programme programme, which will run from 5-8 June.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Abrahams rejects Zuma's request to withdraw criminal prosecution
-
Henri van Breda emotional at counselling sessions, court told
-
[WATCH LIVE] Henri van Breda sentencing
-
Triple axe murderer Henri van Breda faces sentencing
-
Nzimande calls for ‘dysfunctional’ RAF board to resign
-
Meeting on renaming of CT Airport descends into chaos
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.