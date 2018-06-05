CPUT hosts series of events to mark World Environment Day

This year's theme is 'Beat plastic pollution' and is a call to action for everyone to come together to combat one of the great environmental challenges.

CAPE TOWN - As the world marks Environment Day, the Cape Peninsula University of Technology is planning a series of events to raise awareness about the effects of plastic pollution.

CPUT’s Lauren Kansley explains: “Some of activities include a campus cleanup, a symposium on pollution and a focus on marine animal entanglement

View CPUT's full programme programme, which will run from 5-8 June.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)