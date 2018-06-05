Committee concerned by MPs' late declarations of interest, will probe cases

All MPs are required each year to declare financial and other interests in order to guard against possible conflicts of interest.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s ethics committee says it is taking steps against 42 Members of Parliament (MPs) who failed to submit their declarations of interest in time.

Committee co-chairperson Amos Masondo says all MPs have now disclosed.

However, the number who filed late more than doubled from 17 in 2016, to 42 who missed the September 2017 deadline.

“The committee is happy to announce that all members who were legally obliged to disclose have done so. However, the committee is concerned by the growing number of late disclosures and has resolved to have these cases investigated.”

Masondo would not name the MPs as their cases were being investigated.

