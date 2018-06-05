Committee concerned by MPs' late declarations of interest, will probe cases
All MPs are required each year to declare financial and other interests in order to guard against possible conflicts of interest.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s ethics committee says it is taking steps against 42 Members of Parliament (MPs) who failed to submit their declarations of interest in time.
All MPs are required each year to declare financial and other interests in order to guard against possible conflicts of interest.
Committee co-chairperson Amos Masondo says all MPs have now disclosed.
However, the number who filed late more than doubled from 17 in 2016, to 42 who missed the September 2017 deadline.
“The committee is happy to announce that all members who were legally obliged to disclose have done so. However, the committee is concerned by the growing number of late disclosures and has resolved to have these cases investigated.”
Masondo would not name the MPs as their cases were being investigated.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Popular in Politics
-
Nzimande calls for ‘dysfunctional’ RAF board to resign
-
Mashaba bows to EFF demands to lower proposed tariff hikes
-
‘Radio interview statement shows De Lille & DA relationship had broken down’
-
DA defends its case against De Lille in court
-
De Lille's lawyers again argue she never expressed intention to resign from DA
-
I have a problem with state capture inquiry, Zuma tells supporters in Nkandla
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.