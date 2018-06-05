City Power working on restoring electricity to parts of JHB

It's understood parts of Johannesburg east and north including Orange Grove, Houghton and Alexandra have lost power due to an unknown cause.

JOHANNESBURG - City Power says technicians are in the process of restoring power to certain parts of Johannesburg experiencing outages.

It's understood parts of Johannesburg east and north including Orange Grove, Houghton and Alexandra have lost power due to an unknown cause.

City Power has deployed technicians to the Sebenza Substation near Kempton Park.

Spokesperson Sydney Mphahlele said: “We have lost power from the Sebenza Substation which supplies a few other substations in the northeast of Johannesburg. Technicians have been sent to the site to restore power.”