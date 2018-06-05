Popular Topics
City of CT sets aside R45m to recruit new metro police, traffic officials

The municipality's safety and security directorate has been allocated more than R110 million following the approval of the city's 2018/2019 budget.

Cape Town Metro police officials carried out drug raids at Walmer Secondary School on 15 May 2014. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/EWN.
3 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has set aside R45 million to appoint more metro police and traffic officials.

The municipality's safety and security directorate has been allocated more than R110 million following the approval of the city's 2018/2019 budget.

The directorate plans to fork out just over R27 million for the ongoing construction of fire stations in Masiphumelele and Sir Lowry's Pass.

About R5 million will also be spent on adding and replacing CCTV equipment.

The city's JP Smith says that increasing staff numbers is part of their ongoing efforts to expand the municipality's policing and emergency resources.

“The move for more visible policing was further highlighted by the public inputs about the levels of crime, violence and lack of road safety submitted by the public during the budget comment period. We have, however, emphasised that this alone will not stem the tide, and so we call on the criminal justice system to help secure successful convictions.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

