ANC warns members against insulting president on social media
This comes after screenshots of a post by mayor Lindiwe Kambule in the Free State in which she calls the ANC president a sell-out.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has hit out hard against its members who insult President Cyril Ramaphosa on social media, saying those who do so will face disciplinary proceedings.
This comes after screenshots of a post by mayor Lindiwe Kambule in the Free State in which she calls Ramaphosa a sell-out.
The Dihlabeng Municipality mayor was responding to a question posed by fellow party members in a group with other ANC supporters.
When an ANC member of the group asked the party’s supporters to name “the biggest stinking sell out”, Kambule answered with Cyril Ramaphosa’s name.
This pushed the ANC to release a statement condemning insults directed at the president on social media.
The party is reminding its members, and especially its leaders, of its social media policy adopted at its last conference in December.
It prohibits members from using inflammatory language on social media and requires that their posts be respectful, legal and ethical.
The party has confirmed the mayor will face disciplinary processes.
ANC STATEMENT ON SOCIAL MEDIA INSULTS DIRECTED AT THE PRESIDENT OF THE AFRICAN NATIONAL CONGRESS pic.twitter.com/4nyqGOYm2y— African National Congress (@MYANC) June 5, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
