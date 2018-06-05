Acsa: Decision to rename CT International Airport won’t be influenced by threats

A public meeting where the matter was discussed on Monday was interrupted by protesters.

CAPE TOWN - The Airports Company of South Africa (Acsa) says a decision to rename Cape Town International Airport won’t be influenced by threats.

Acsa released a statement following demonstrations during the public consultation session on airport renaming held at Cape Town International Airport on Monday evening.

The Airport Company says the session was ultimately properly concluded, despite demonstrations that disrupted proceedings for a period.

Acsa's Deidre Davids said: “The public consultation session at the airport on the renaming of Cape Town International Airport was ultimately properly concluded despite demonstrations that disrupted the proceeding for a period. Submissions on the new name for the airport are still open until midnight 6 June for any member of the public to motivate their choice.”

Views expressed at consultation meetings do not constitute a binding vote on the name to be selected, Acsa said in a statement.

The public consultation meeting was attended by about 800 people who made a variety of submissions.

“The intention of the meeting was to give the public an opportunity to respectfully present their name choices. There were many in attendance who had come to make their representations peacefully and cooperatively. There were others who appeared to have come with the specific intention to disrupt the meeting,” said Davids.

The process of gathering public input on possible names for airports is an essential and prescribed element of the renaming process.

Everyone has the right to be heard and Acsa will continue to ensure that all views on the renaming of airports are taken into consideration.

The meeting was part of the renaming process that is defined by the South African Geographical Names Council Act of 1998 and government’s Handbook on Geographic Names.

At the same time, general manager at the Cape Town International Airport Deon Cloete says it was very important that the meeting take place to afford everyone an opportunity to have their say.

Proposals made by email and through other channels will carry equal weight to those made at public meetings, Acsa said. Proposals and comments should be sent to Acsa by close of business on Wednesday 6 June 2018. Emails can be sent Corporate.Affairs@airports.co.za or hand-deliver to an Acsa office at one's nearest airport.

Those who want to have the Cape Town International Airport renamed after late anti-apartheid struggle icon, Madikizela-Mandela or anybody else, now have the chance to help make it a reality.

This is part of the Transformation of Heritage Landscape government programme.

Four possible names have already been put forward: Nelson Mandela, Albertina Sisulu, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and Robert Sobukwe.

Acsa has launched a campaign calling for public comments and proposals by 6 June, for the renaming of not only Cape Town’s airport, but also East London Airport, Port Elizabeth International Airport and Kimberley Airport as well.

The Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa is responsible for the approval of geographical names after receiving recommendations from the South African Geographical Names Council (SAGNC).

Additional information by Monique Mortlock.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)