A mother's grief: Woman battling after daughter's death in Esidimeni tragedy

Deborah Phehla passed away at the Takalani Home for the Mentally Handicapped in March 2016, just three days after being moved there from a Life Esidimeni facility in Randfontein.

JOHANNESBURG - Eyewitness News understands that the mother of the first patient to die in the disastrous Life Esidimeni patient transfer project has been in and out of hospital, as she battles to come to terms with her daughter's death.

She is one of at least 144 psychiatric patients who died after being moved illegally from various Esidimeni facilities across Gauteng to unlicensed NGOs.

Phehla's mother, Zimbi, is suffering from a stress related illness.

EWN tried to catch up with her, but her family asked that she be given the space to grieve.

Her family says until the public arbitration hearings, which concluded earlier this year, they were seeking answers and could not properly start the mourning process.

Section 27's Sasha Stevenson says Phehla is trying to piece together the information she got from the hearings.

"I don’t know the details and I wouldn’t want to speculate, but I think it’s difficult for a woman to lose a child, particularly in these circumstances."

Retired Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke ordered government to pay each family affected, whether a patient died or survived, R1.2 million 19 June.

Government says it's still processing payments.

