Westlake residents give councillor 7 days to respond to demands
Demonstrators have marched from Westlake to Alphen Centre in Constantia, demanding better services and housing.
CAPE TOWN - Westlake residents have handed over a memorandum of demands following a march in demand of better service delivery and housing.
Demonstrators have marched from Westlake to Alphen Centre in Constantia, demanding better services and housing. Ward councillor Penny East has accepted the memorandum.
Some of the grievances include more health facilities, an additional community centre, a taxi rank and housing opportunities.
March organiser Amanda Nobande says they have raised their concerns to East, but their requests have fallen on deaf ears.
Nobande adds that they are particularly upset that East has told them there's no budget for Westlake.
“[Among] Our issues are housing, a clinic, a community hall and the councillor doesn’t listen to us. We’re giving her seven days [to respond].”
The protest is also being monitored closely by law enforcement agencies.
WATCH: Westlake residents march for improved services
#WestlakeProtest Residents marching to Alphen centre in Constantia demanding better services and housing. KP pic.twitter.com/93O3oQQoHZ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 4, 2018
#WestlakeProtest Westlake march underway, residents are calling for better service delivery and housing. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/2jEeUeMFqq— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 4, 2018
Popular in Local
-
Nzimande: Zuma at heart of fight back by counter-revolutionaries
-
De Lille clarifies radio interview statement
-
Sitole says plans in place to deal with cash-in-transit heists
-
KPMG SA to lay off 400 workers as part of restructuring plan
-
Malema defends EFF’s campaign against Zuma
-
Pair sentenced to three years in jail for cable theft
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.