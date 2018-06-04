Westlake residents give councillor 7 days to respond to demands

Demonstrators have marched from Westlake to Alphen Centre in Constantia, demanding better services and housing.

CAPE TOWN - Westlake residents have handed over a memorandum of demands following a march in demand of better service delivery and housing.

Demonstrators have marched from Westlake to Alphen Centre in Constantia, demanding better services and housing. Ward councillor Penny East has accepted the memorandum.

Some of the grievances include more health facilities, an additional community centre, a taxi rank and housing opportunities.

March organiser Amanda Nobande says they have raised their concerns to East, but their requests have fallen on deaf ears.

Nobande adds that they are particularly upset that East has told them there's no budget for Westlake.

“[Among] Our issues are housing, a clinic, a community hall and the councillor doesn’t listen to us. We’re giving her seven days [to respond].”

The protest is also being monitored closely by law enforcement agencies.

#WestlakeProtest Residents marching to Alphen centre in Constantia demanding better services and housing. KP pic.twitter.com/93O3oQQoHZ — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 4, 2018