[WATCH LIVE] State continues Jason Rohde cross-examination
Jason Rohde is accused of strangling his wife at the Spier Wine Farm in Stellenbosch in July 2016.
CAPE TOWN - The State is continuing its cross-examination of murder accused Jason Rohde in the Western Cape High Court.
Rohde is accused of strangling his wife at the Spier Wine Farm in Stellenbosch in July 2016.
Last week, the property mogul told the court how he and a Spier hotel handyman came across his wife's body in the locked bathroom of their hotel room.
He claims that Susan Rohde hanged herself after a fight about his extra-marital affair with a colleague, who was also at the Stellenbosch hotel for a work function in 2016.
WATCH: Cross-examination of Jason Rohde
