[WATCH LIVE] State continues Jason Rohde cross-examination

Jason Rohde is accused of strangling his wife at the Spier Wine Farm in Stellenbosch in July 2016.

CAPE TOWN - The State is continuing its cross-examination of murder accused Jason Rohde in the Western Cape High Court.

Last week, the property mogul told the court how he and a Spier hotel handyman came across his wife's body in the locked bathroom of their hotel room.

He claims that Susan Rohde hanged herself after a fight about his extra-marital affair with a colleague, who was also at the Stellenbosch hotel for a work function in 2016.

WATCH: Cross-examination of Jason Rohde