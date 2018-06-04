Vuwani residents give govt ultimatum to deal with demarcation concerns

Residents held a mass meeting on Sunday where it was decided on a shutdown of the town next Monday.

JOHANNESBURG – Vuwani residents have threatened yet another protest, giving government a seven-day ultimatum to deliver on its promise to deal with their demarcation concerns.

Last year, then president, Jacob Zuma, instructed the Limpopo province and the Vhembe District municipality to take over the area as residents refused to be incorporated into the a new municipal entity .

At least 30 schools were damaged or burnt down, with government still struggling to rebuild some of them.

The Demarcation Task Team leading the protest in Vuwani, says that there have been endless failed talks with government and residents are tired of promises and no action.

As per agreement with national government under Zuma, the area was to be serviced by the Vhembe District municipality, pending a permanent solution to the demarcation crisis.

Protest leader Nsovo Sambo says this has not been the case and residents are now demanding that the Municipal Demarcation Board be instructed to return the area to fall under Makhado.

