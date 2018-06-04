Vuwani residents give govt ultimatum to deal with demarcation concerns
Residents held a mass meeting on Sunday where it was decided on a shutdown of the town next Monday.
JOHANNESBURG – Vuwani residents have threatened yet another protest, giving government a seven-day ultimatum to deliver on its promise to deal with their demarcation concerns.
Residents held a mass meeting on Sunday where it was decided on a shutdown of the town next Monday.
Last year, then president, Jacob Zuma, instructed the Limpopo province and the Vhembe District municipality to take over the area as residents refused to be incorporated into the a new municipal entity .
At least 30 schools were damaged or burnt down, with government still struggling to rebuild some of them.
The Demarcation Task Team leading the protest in Vuwani, says that there have been endless failed talks with government and residents are tired of promises and no action.
As per agreement with national government under Zuma, the area was to be serviced by the Vhembe District municipality, pending a permanent solution to the demarcation crisis.
Protest leader Nsovo Sambo says this has not been the case and residents are now demanding that the Municipal Demarcation Board be instructed to return the area to fall under Makhado.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
Nzimande: Zuma at heart of fight back by counter-revolutionaries
-
De Lille clarifies radio interview statement
-
Sitole says plans in place to deal with cash-in-transit heists
-
KPMG SA to lay off 400 workers as part of restructuring plan
-
Malema defends EFF’s campaign against Zuma
-
Discrepancies in evidence between Rohde & handyman highlighted in court
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.