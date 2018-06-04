Taxi strike on cards over CT's N2 Express initiative

A recent bus driver strike, taxi violence and perennial problems on the city's rail network make commuting a nightmare for many.

CAPE TOWN - Those who rely on public transport have had a tough time of late.

Add to this, a possible taxi driver strike from Wednesday, which will only worsen their transport headache.

The Congress for Democratic Taxi Associations (Codeta)’s Besuthu Ndungane says some drivers affiliated to Codeta and the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association may hang up their keys come Wednesday, leaving thousands of Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain commuters in the lurch.

The associations are at loggerheads with the City of Cape Town claiming taxi groups are not benefitting from the N2 Express initiative responsible for the operation of MyCiTi buses on the N2 between Khayelitsha, Mitchells Plain and the Cape Town CBD.

Adding fuel to the fire is a spike in the prices of petrol and diesel from Wednesday.

This, in turn, has prompted Golden Arrow to increase their bus fares in the coming months. In a statement, the bus company explains this increase is unavoidable.

Meanwhile, officials will continue to keep an eye on Cape Town taxi ranks following deadly violence that has claimed the lives of at least 14 people many of them taxi driver in recent weeks.

