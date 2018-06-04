Some Capetonians express mixed feelings over De Lille’s court battles with DA

A handful of De Lille supporters flocked to her side as she arrived ahead of her latest court action over her initial dismissal.

CAPE TOWN - Some Cape Town residents gathered at the Western Cape High Court have mixed feelings about Mayor Patricia de Lille's court battles with the Democratic Alliance (DA).

De Lille is continuing her fight against the DA, challenging the party’s cessation clause that saw her being ejected from office last month.

De Lille says it’s time for this debacle to come to an end as it’s affecting service delivery.

#DeLille Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille outside the Western Cape High Court says this debacle must now come to an end as it’s affecting service delivery in the City. @BrandtKev pic.twitter.com/HiB1lJHr9R — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 4, 2018

She was last week stripped of her executive powers, reducing her to a ceremonial mayor.

These residents have varying views on the matter.

“No one is above the law, she’s got a constitutional right to fight for her rights. And therefore, I support her,” said one resident.

“I don’t think it will ever change. I don’t think anything will ever happen about it,” said another.

“I don’t see a reason to kick that woman out,” another resident said.

The hearings have been set down for Monday and Tuesday.

#DeLille arriving with her legal team. Case to be heard by bench of three judges. LD pic.twitter.com/Ji762chsBQ — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 4, 2018

#DeLille Court in session - judges Pearl Matame, Andre le Grange and Mark Sher presiding. LD — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 4, 2018

#DeLille's advocate Dali Mpofu hands in further affidavit dealing with the stripping of mayor's executive powers at last week's council meeting. LD — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 4, 2018

