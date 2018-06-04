Sitole says plans in place to deal with cash-in-transit heists

National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole and Police Minister Bheki Cele announced a nationwide strategy to focus on crimes, such as armed robberies and hijackings in Pretoria on Monday.

PRETORIA - National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole says close cooperation with the cash handling industry is key to cracking down on violent heists and ATM bombings.

Gangs of heavily armed gunmen have staged several cash van heists in recent weeks but with very few arrests being made.

Sitole says the police have an existing partnership with the South African Banking Risk Information Centre.

"We're also going to engage all the security companies that are conveying the cash and will be linking them to the activation plan at the centre of the operation."

Sitole says their strategy to deal with violent crime will see the migration of administration staff to an operational level.

He says this will mean more visible police on the ground and additional resources to track down and arrest wanted suspects.

VISIBILITY

At the same time, Minister Cele has announced a high-visibility and intelligence-driven campaign to tackle aggravated robberies, such as cash-in-transit heists, armed robberies and hijackings.

The latest figures reveal there have been at least 140 cash van robberies since the start of the year, many of which involved brazen daylight attacks, gunfights and explosions on suburban streets.

Cele said: “This means we’ll be boosted by the deployment of lieutenant generals. We will also be mobilising ex-police members who will be tasked with administration duties, particularly in identified hot spots.”

The minister says they will focus their efforts on violent crimes.

“Our intention is to combat crimes among others, cash heists, car hijacking, house robberies, gang violence, taxi violence and related crimes.”

CRIME INTELLIGENCE ROLE

Sitole says crime intelligence will play a central role in its plan to track down and arrest violent criminals in a bid to stop aggravated robberies.

Sitole says he’ll be meeting with crime intelligence on Tuesday to discuss its role in the new strategy.

“We’re looking at the big fish during this particular time.”

“All the helicopters in the organisation have been deployed for activation. We have 102 new vehicles. They include high-powered vehicles that can move within a short space of time.”

