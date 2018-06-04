SA Medical Association: Leadership crisis collapsing health sector

The South African Medical Association (SAMA) says there's a deep-rooted leadership problem in the health sector which is gradually collapsing the medical profession.

The North West Health Department was recently put under administration following weeks of strike action amid allegations of corruption.

The Gauteng Health Department has not been able to pay staff bonuses for two years, which resulted in the shutdown of Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital last week, where patients were threatened and the building trashed.

The association chairperson Mzukisi Grootboom says: "As far back as 2016 we had warned about the creeping instability in the management of our hospital services and unfortunately South Africa has had the misfortune of a death of leadership across the board. (sic)"

