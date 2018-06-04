Reopening of NW schools welcomed

Scores of schools were shut after violent protests demanding the resignation of former premier Supra Mahumapelo.

JOHANNESBURG - The Basic Education Department says it’s is pleased that North West schools in areas that experienced violence have now reopened.

He has since resigned.

Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says the department has plans in place to counter lost time.

“There’s a lot of catching up that needs to be done but what’s important for us is that they are now free to go back to school and are able to start the recovery process.”