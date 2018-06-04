Ramaphosa pledges govt support to Philippi shack fire victims
Five children died in the tragedy in the early hours of Saturday morning. The fire tore through the Masiya informal settlement.
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has pledged government's support for victims of a deadly fire in Philippi.
The blaze ripped through a section of the Masiya informal Settlement in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Five children between the ages of 1 and 14 were killed. A woman and a child sustained serious burn wounds and have had to be hospitalised.
President Cyril Ramaphosa says this tragedy is a reminder of the hard work yet to be done to ensure housing, security and comfort are provided for all South Africans.
He's promised government will work with communities to promote safety.
Meanwhile Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela visited the area on Sunday and will conduct a follow-up visit on Monday afternoon.
He says while authorities are probing the cause, residents suspect an electrical fault sparked the blaze.
"This happened at a time when we are developing this particular area because that land is not suitable for habitation and its owned by Prasa. We'll be moving those people as part of the development."
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
