Ramaphosa commends Ladysmith Black Mambazo for opening academy

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa has commended iconic group Ladysmith Black Mambazo for beginning to build an academy which will promote and educate young people about the musical genre of Isicathamiya.

The group gave their final performance at the State Theatre in Pretoria as part of the centenary celebrations for former president Nelson Mandela.

The president made the remarks during his opening address.

Ramaphosa has praised the five-time Grammy Award winning group for flying' high the nations flag.

The president says through the group's academy, the genre of Isicathamiya can be shared with everyone.

“We want this music to belong to the rest of South Africa and they formed an academy and they’re saying people from all other provinces can come and learn and perform this music.”

The president says the group should be thanked for being one of the best exports the country has ever produced.

[WATCH] #LadySmithBlackMambazo President Cyril Ramaphosa arriving to greet the iconic group. [KS] pic.twitter.com/vluTwX6aZM — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 3, 2018

[WATCH] #LadysmithBlackMambazo sing one of their most iconic songs produced with Paul Simon ‘Homeless’. [Video by Katleho Sekhotho] pic.twitter.com/1QIhSb1puX — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 3, 2018

