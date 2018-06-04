Ramaphosa commends Ladysmith Black Mambazo for opening academy
The group gave their final performance at the State Theatre in Pretoria as part of the centenary of former president Nelson Mandela.
JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa has commended iconic group Ladysmith Black Mambazo for beginning to build an academy which will promote and educate young people about the musical genre of Isicathamiya.
The group gave their final performance at the State Theatre in Pretoria as part of the centenary celebrations for former president Nelson Mandela.
The president made the remarks during his opening address.
Ramaphosa has praised the five-time Grammy Award winning group for flying' high the nations flag.
The president says through the group's academy, the genre of Isicathamiya can be shared with everyone.
“We want this music to belong to the rest of South Africa and they formed an academy and they’re saying people from all other provinces can come and learn and perform this music.”
The president says the group should be thanked for being one of the best exports the country has ever produced.
[WATCH] #LadySmithBlackMambazo President Cyril Ramaphosa arriving to greet the iconic group. [KS] pic.twitter.com/vluTwX6aZM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 3, 2018
[WATCH] #LadysmithBlackMambazo sing one of their most iconic songs produced with Paul Simon ‘Homeless’. [Video by Katleho Sekhotho] pic.twitter.com/1QIhSb1puX— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 3, 2018
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Lifestyle
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.