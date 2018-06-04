R4.7m drug bust in CT
A joint operation between the Hawks’ narcotics enforcement bureau and crime intelligence led to the recovery of more than 11 bags of mandrax tablets worth over R4.7 million.
CAPE TOWN - Almost R5 million in drugs have been taken off the streets of Mitchells Plain in Cape Town.
A joint operation between the Hawks’ narcotics enforcement bureau and crime intelligence led to the recovery of more than 11 bags of mandrax tablets worth over R4.7 million.
The Hawks raided a house in Westgate on Sunday. Officials say the drugs were found inside an abandoned vehicle.
Drugs were found inside this vehicle in Mitchells Plain. Picture: Supplied
The Hawks' Philani Nkwalase says no arrests have been made at this stage.
“The house and all the vehicles at that location was searched. The drugs were found hidden inside the vehicle. Our preliminary investigation has revealed that residents may have been used as a channel to distribute drugs in the area.”
A total of 106,000 mandrax tablets were seized. Authorities say an operation is underway to trace the suspects as well as the owner of the house, adding arrests are imminent.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
