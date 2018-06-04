PSA to go on strike after wage talks deadlock

A three-year wage deal was signed in principle between government and public servants but it’s not yet come into effect after some unions pulled out.

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Servants Association (PSA) says it will be going on a nationwide strike next Monday after wage talks deadlocked with government.

In May, a three-year wage deal was signed in principle between government and public servants but it’s not yet come into effect after some unions pulled out.

The salary adjustments over the three-year agreement range between 6% and 7% depending on the employee's level and includes a restructured housing allowance.

The PSA's Tahir Maepa says they want the deal to be scrapped.

“The current three-year deal is suggesting that our members are going to get lesser and lesser as the three years go. The current 7% for the lowest paid is ridiculous having to consider the fact that there was a VAT increase.”

Treasury has flagged the Public Service Wage Bill as an imminent risk to government spending and has urged against salary increases exceeding inflation.