PSA to go on strike after wage talks deadlock
A three-year wage deal was signed in principle between government and public servants but it’s not yet come into effect after some unions pulled out.
JOHANNESBURG - The Public Servants Association (PSA) says it will be going on a nationwide strike next Monday after wage talks deadlocked with government.
In May, a three-year wage deal was signed in principle between government and public servants but it’s not yet come into effect after some unions pulled out.
The salary adjustments over the three-year agreement range between 6% and 7% depending on the employee's level and includes a restructured housing allowance.
The PSA's Tahir Maepa says they want the deal to be scrapped.
“The current three-year deal is suggesting that our members are going to get lesser and lesser as the three years go. The current 7% for the lowest paid is ridiculous having to consider the fact that there was a VAT increase.”
Treasury has flagged the Public Service Wage Bill as an imminent risk to government spending and has urged against salary increases exceeding inflation.
Popular in Local
-
Nzimande: Zuma at heart of fight back by counter-revolutionaries
-
De Lille clarifies radio interview statement
-
Sitole says plans in place to deal with cash-in-transit heists
-
KPMG SA to lay off 400 workers as part of restructuring plan
-
Malema defends EFF’s campaign against Zuma
-
Pair sentenced to three years in jail for cable theft
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.