Police investigate causes of Ekurhuleni accidents
Police are investigating two separate crashes in Ekurhuleni which claimed the lives of seven people and injured at least 21 others.
In the first incident, a car collided with a minibus taxi late on Sunday on Nigel Road in Boksburg.
The BMW burst into flames on impact and the driver was trapped behind the steering wheel.
Ekurhuleni Emergency Services William Ntladi says: "The other patients were actually from the taxi whereby four of them were also killed instantly and some were trapped underneath the vehicle. Emergency services had to use jaws of life."
In the second crash, two bakkies and a car collided in Benoni.
The cause is not yet known.
ER24's Russel Meiring says: "On close inspection, paramedics discovered a woman lying trapped inside the light motor vehicle, while a man was found lying outside next to the vehicle’s door.
"Six other patients, believed to have been from the bakkie, we found on the scene. Paramedics assessed the patients and found that all six had sustained moderate injuries."
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
