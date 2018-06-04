Police investigate cause of fatal Boksburg vehicle accident

Gauteng police mum on possible link between MEC, Tshwane mayor's hijackings
Local
A car collided with a minibus taxi late on Sunday on Nigel Road.
JOHANNESBURG – Police are investigating the cause of a crash in Boksburg in which five people died and 15 others were injured.
A car collided with a minibus taxi late on Sunday on Nigel Road.
The BMW burst into flames on impact and the drivers was trapped behind the steering wheel.
Ekurhuleni Emergency Services William Ntladi says: "The other patients were actually from the taxi whereby four of them were also killed instantly and some were trapped underneath the vehicle. Emergency services had to use jaws of life."
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.