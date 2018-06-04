Police investigate cause of fatal Boksburg vehicle accident

A car collided with a minibus taxi late on Sunday on Nigel Road.

JOHANNESBURG – Police are investigating the cause of a crash in Boksburg in which five people died and 15 others were injured.

The BMW burst into flames on impact and the drivers was trapped behind the steering wheel.

Ekurhuleni Emergency Services William Ntladi says: "The other patients were actually from the taxi whereby four of them were also killed instantly and some were trapped underneath the vehicle. Emergency services had to use jaws of life."

