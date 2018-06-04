Pair sentenced to three years in jail for cable theft

They had been convicted of stealing an underground cable at a substation in Midrand in January this year.

CAPE TOWN - Two cable thieves have each been sentenced to three years in prison.

Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe said: “Although it’s three years, we’re happy the law has tightened around such incidents and, hopefully, this will send a clear message to others that they too can face similar or even harsher sentences.”