Opposition parties reject proposed increase of rates, taxes in JHB

JOHANNESBURG - Opposition parties in the Johannesburg Council have once again rejected the proposed increase of rates and taxes.

The R59 billion budget, which was presented last week, has not been adopted after the rejection of the tariff increases by the African National Congress (ANC) while the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) abstained from the vote.

The city has to pass the budget before the end of the financial year which is this June or face being placed under administration by the provincial government.

The EFF’s Musa Novela says the mayor must go back and reconsider the tariffs.

“We propose that the executive accept our proposal to reduce the tariffs as they are in order to address the challenges that we’ve already highlighted.”

The ANC’s Geoff Makhubo has accused the Democratic Alliance (DA) of tabling the same budget that was rejected.

“You’re not respecting the council and its decisions. You’re not coming back and saying here’s a report and we’ve considered the rejection.”

After this second rejection of the proposed increases in water, electricity, sewage, sanitation and refuse removal - the Johannesburg Council has agreed to convene another special sitting on Friday to table an amended budget.

'BE PRO-POOR'

Opposition parties in the council have vowed not to support mayor Herman Mashaba’s budget until its pro-poor.

Novela has suggested the DA-led coalition doesn’t care about the poor.

“It’s the so-called pro-poor government of the City of Johannesburg and then put 2% on top of the proposed 12,2% of Rand Water.”

Makhubo agrees.

“The electricity tariffs and rates are high, consider the poor people by being pro-poor.”

Mayor Mashaba must now go back to the drawing board and make amendments to the budget before presenting it again at a special sitting in a week’s time.

